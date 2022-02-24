0

Stovekraft: Butterfly-Crompton deal won't impact us, will continue to grow faster than market

By Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
With the Butterfly Gandhimathi and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals deal now confirmed, Rajendra Gandhi, MD, Stovekraft said that the deal won’t impact the company.

With the Butterfly Gandhimathi and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals deal now confirmed, Rajendra Gandhi, MD, Stovekraft said that the deal won’t impact the company.
“Competition remains competition. Healthy competition helps us to be active on our objective and excites us to be more agile, I don’t think there is any change in that situation for us,” Gandhi said in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18.
The company is growing at a higher rate than the industry itself, he said.
Stovekraft continues to spend between 3 percent and 3.5 percent of the revenues on advertising. Stovekraft manufactures cooking appliances under the Pigeon and Gilma brands.
