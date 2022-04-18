Retailers hopeful of good growth in FY23

A survey by the Retailers Association of India says that sales in March indicate a 12 percent growth versus pre-pandemic level and that retailers are hopeful of quantitative, good growth in FY23. Kulin Lalbhai, ED, Arvind Fashions and Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands discussed this further.

Buy / Sell Arvind share TRADE

A survey by the Retailers Association of India says that sales in March indicate a 12 percent growth versus pre-pandemic level and that retailers are hopeful of quantitative, good growth in FY23. Kulin Lalbhai, ED, Arvind Fashions and Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands discussed this further.

Also Read:

The industry saw a very healthy March where good growth levels are witnessed on a pre- COVID base. That momentum continues, said Lalbhai. He sees a lot of drivers for healthy growth and normalcy returning.

Metro Brands reported best Q3FY22 numbers and that momentum continued in Q4FY22, said Joseph. He sees retail in the country grow. He is optimistic about how things are looking currently and going into the future.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here