    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsretail News

    Retail sales up 17% in August led by sports goods, footwear & personal care products

    videos | IST

    Retail sales up 17% in August led by sports goods, footwear & personal care products

    Profile image
    By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)
    Mini

    With festive season in India setting in, retail sales grew 17 percent year-on-year and 15 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels in the month of August. Amid inflation being seen in most items, retailers are indicating a moderate growth trend for the upcoming festive season. But the impact of inflation is being seen in the lower-priced or mass market items that aren't seeing much growth unlike the premium segment.

    With the festive season in India setting in, retail sales grew 17 percent year-on-year and 15 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels in the month of August.
    Amid inflation being seen in most items, retailers are indicating a moderate growth trend for the upcoming festive season. But the impact of inflation is being seen in the lower-priced or mass market items that aren't seeing much growth, unlike the premium segment.
    The Retailers Association of India (RAI) said while the upper middle and elite class are shopping, customers from lower income groups are not shopping much.
    From a category point of view, consumer durables, jewellery and apparel & clothing - categories that people shop for during festivities saw just 18 to 22 percent growth. Beauty and personal care products are also finding favour amid festivities growing 25 percent year on year.
    Strong growth was also seen in sales of footwear and sports goods. Retailers are now hoping that the moderate growth trend is temporary and that consumption gets more broad-based as the main festive season kicks in.
    Watch the video for more
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng