Refilling of stores difficult due to localised lockdowns: Godrej Consumer’s Sunil Kataria

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 26, 2021 12:16:25 IST

Refilling of stores has been difficult due to localised lockdowns, said Sunil Kataria, CEO-India & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) at Godrej Consumer Products, on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, "There are many markets where the lockdowns are putting limits on the tenure of hours that local 'kirana' stores, the general trade shops can open; modern trade is severely impacted. Therefore, one pressure point which has build-up over the fortnight is the local marketing servicing and refilling of the stores.”

"One thing is clear that while the supply chains are healthy at the backend till warehouses, the localised lockdowns have started having an impact in terms of market servicing on the frontline," said Kataria.

Talking about demand, he said, "However, it is early to call how the demand is but there are a couple of trends visible – a segregation has started happening between essential and non-essential."

For the entire management interview, watch the video