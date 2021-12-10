Q2 saw sales move above pre-COVID levels; will open 250 stores by FY25 end: Metro Brands

The initial public offering (IPO) of Metro Brands, one of India's largest footwear specialty retailers, opened for subscription on December 10. Farah Malik, MD, and Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands shared their outlook on the business.

Malik sees a lot of growth in offline space as well as in online sales. The management is very bullish on how the year FY22 is looking ahead.

Metro Brands has 60 percent of its stores in the south and west India. The company is planning to add 250 stores more across the country by end of fiscal year 2025.

The company is seeing Q2 sales exceeding COVID levels. Joseph is confident of being able to keep the momentum going.

