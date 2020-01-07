Now, customers can buy Future Retail products on Amazon

VIDEOS

Retail

Updated : January 07, 2020 03:39 PM IST

Customers can now buy Future Retail Ltd (FRL) products on Amazon. As per the agreement signed by the two companies, FRL products will be exclusively listed on Amazon India.

This includes products like apparels, footwear, jewellery, watches, luggage, travel gear, eyewear, perfumes and related accessories. FRL products will list on the Amazon Prime Now program.

It will allow the customers to get grocery and general merchandise delivery within two hours in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As of now, the services have been rolled out in 22 stores.