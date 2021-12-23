Monte Carlo to see 25-30% revenue growth this fiscal, says Executive Director

Monte Carlo is in focus as winter kicks in. Sandeep Jain, Executive Director at Monte Carlo shared his sense of demand on the ground as well as discussed the company's new diversification strategy.

Monte Carlo is in focus as winter kicks in. Sandeep Jain, Executive Director at Monte Carlo shared his sense of demand on the ground as well as discussed the company's new diversification strategy.

The company has revised its guidance for FY21 from 20-25 percent to 25-30 percent.

The company embarks on a diversification strategy to cut its dependence on woolen winter wear products. Jain said that Q3 will now account for 50 percent of revenue versus 60 percent earlier and that margins will remain around the 19 percent mark going ahead.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.