Media Dialogues in 2022: In conversation with Diageo India

There are imminent changes in the way alcoholic beverages can be retailed in some states, it is also possible now to send some targeted marketing messages in social and digital media feeds, most importantly lives are getting back to a pre- COVID-19 normal. So will the liquor industry close FY22 on a high, will this high continue in the next financial year as well and what are some of the key new trends and opportunities that the market place is throwing up? Hina Nagarajan, MD and CEO of Diageo India shared her views and outlook.

“We continue to feel very positive, confident on the momentum of our business and we think we will deliver our quarter in-line with our strategic guidance of double-digit growth. We are confident of the business momentum we see and our topline is growing ahead of pre-pandemic levels,” she said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video