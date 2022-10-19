    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsretail News

    Mad About Markets: Unwrapping the success story of India's chocolate industry

    videos | IST

    Mad About Markets: Unwrapping the success story of India's chocolate industry

    Profile image
    By Ritu Singh   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The entire confectionary space in India, which accounts for all the chocolate, hard-boiled candies, lollipops, eclairs, gums and mint is worth about Rs 26,000 crore as per Euromonitor. RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, Vikram Karwal, Senior Director – Marketing at Mondelez India and Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager at Mars Wrigley India discussed all the insights.

    The entire confectionary space in India, which accounts for all the chocolate, hard-boiled candies, lollipops, eclairs, gums and mint, is worth about Rs 26,000 crore as per Euromonitor.
    But chocolate is its biggest contributor at over Rs 5,500 crore as of 2022. It has grown from a little over Rs 12,000 crore in 2019 and is expected to almost double by 2027.
    What's powering the chocolate train in India? Our growing population, shifting consumer tastes, and rising middle-class disposable income have been key growth drivers for the mass chocolate market and increasingly a fascination and love for international luxury brands, local artisanal brands, etc. clubbed with awareness of the health benefits of dark chocolate is also driving growth for chocolates.
    RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul; Vikram Karwal, Senior Director – Marketing at Mondelez India; and Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager at Mars Wrigley India, discussed all the insights.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng