Indo Count buys GHCL's home textile business

The Indo Count board has approved the purchase of the home textile business of GHCL. Kailash Lalpuria, ED and CEO of Indo Count Industries shared his views further.

This acquisition is a part of company’s strategy to grow the business. The growing demand as well as the potential of growth seen in the home textile industry provides the demand impetus to the company, he said.

This acquisition will bring in another 45 million meters of capacity making the company world’s largest global home textile bedding player.

The company will be able to achieve the revenues of Rs 3,200 crore in FY22.

