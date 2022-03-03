Indigo Paints: 4-5% price hike in solvent-based paints likely in April

With geopolitical tensions escalating, commodity costs have been spiking, crude is at around USD 117 a barrel. Hemant Jalan, CMD at Indigo Paints discussed its impact on the business.

Crude will have some impact on the cost on the solvent-based paints, which is a smaller portion of the portfolio for most paint companies, he said.

As Indigo Paints is even lesser exposed to the solvent- based paints relative to the rest of the industry, there is a possibility that there could be a slight price hike in solvent-based paints maybe to the tune of 4-5 percent a month from now if crude oil prices sustain at these levels, he said.

He doesn’t see much possibility for an increase in prices in the water-based paints at this point in time.

