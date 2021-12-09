IKEA opens first city store in Mumbai; likely to open another in a year, says India CEO

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta, Peter Betzel, CEO of IKEA India said that this is the first of many such smaller stores they plan to open in the country to make IKEA more accessible.

Now you don't have to travel all the way to Navi Mumbai to visit the IKEA store. The retailer has opened its first city store in Worli, Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta, Peter Betzel, CEO of IKEA India said that this is the first of many such smaller stores they plan to open in the country to make IKEA more accessible.

Betzel further said that the big stores are working fantastic but would like to be close in a city like Mumbai.

While this is the first such city format store and IKEA plans to open one more in Mumbai early next year followed by more in Mumbai and in other cities as well.

IKEA would like to reach at least 500 million people in India by 2030, said Betzel.

