HUL, Nestle announces price hikes for specific products; details here

It’s another round of price hikes and this time it's Nestle’s Maggie noodles and other products. Starting with Maggie, the prices get expensive by anywhere between 9 percent and 6 percent. So the basic 70 grams of Maggie Masala noodles packet that you would buy will now cost you Rs 14 instead of Rs 12 earlier. There have also been price hikes on other pack sizes and variants as well.

It’s not just Maggie, Nestle has also hiked the prices of its milk and coffee products as well. It has hiked prices of its Nescafe Classic coffee powder by anywhere between 3 percent and 7 percent; this is across different variants of the coffee and different pack size as well.

HUL too has hiked prices of its coffee and tea products. Bru coffee, for instance, has been hiked by anywhere between 3 percent and 7 percent. The Taj Mahal tea price has been hiked anywhere between 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent. This is again across pack sizes and variants.

