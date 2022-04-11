Hopeful of achieving 17-19% margin: Monte Carlo Fashions' Sandeep Jain

Monte Carlo recorded the best ever sales for the quarter and year. Sandeep Jain, Executive Director at Monte Carlo Fashions spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss their business outlook.

Jain said they have surpassed their guidance in sales and that is definitely because of the strong footfalls and strong retail sales and very good demand at the consumer end.

He added that they are hopeful of achieving their margin between 17-19 percent.

On price hike he said, “We have passed on all the raw material price increase to our consumers and we have taken a price increase of us almost 18 to 20 percent in this financial year.”

