Reliance has opened its first retail mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) called the 'Jio World Drive' that houses premium brands, along with new retail concepts being launched by the company.

It will soon have a rooftop drive-in theatre operated by PVR as well, and other bespoke services. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta gets a glimpse into what this new retail destination in the city looks like.

