Godrej Consumer’s management spells out growth strategy; details here

Godrej Consumer is buzzing after new MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati spells out the growth strategy for the company. The street definitely liked the brevity of the presentation of the new MD and CEO.

Godrej Consumer is buzzing after new MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati spells out the growth strategy for the company. The street definitely liked the brevity of the presentation of the new MD and CEO.

Sitapati did give measurable targets to the street to work with, they are targeting double-digit underlying volume growth.

They will also see around 150 to 200 basis points, EBITDA margin expansion. How do they plan to do it? Well, they will drive the category penetration, they will drive category expansion, and they will optimise the spends that the company will do in both capex as well as ad spends.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.