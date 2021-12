Globus Spirits reported about 15 percent volume growth in the first half of FY21 and expects higher volume growth in the second half, said Shekhar Swarup, Joint MD of the company. November to February is a good consumption period for the company, Swarup said, adding that things are picking and new brands are also getting acceptance from the consumers.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.