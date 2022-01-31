General Atlantic, SoftBank, other PEs in talks to buy minority stake in Apollo HealthCo

CNBC-TV18 was the first to report on Amazon tie up with Apollo Pharmacies, which is now official. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Amazon partnership is a precursor to a stake sale in Apollo HealthCo.

The private equity (PEs) players are waiting for this particular milestone to be crossed which is an important one for Apollo HealthCo to go online and show their online presence with one of the largest eCommerce players. Now it looks like that the deal talks with the PEs is now put on the fast-track though it could take a few months. The company has also confirmed that they are looking at capital raising.

CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar, who broke the story, has more exclusive details on the deal talks.

