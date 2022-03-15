Future Retail lenders issue notice, claim charge over company’s assets

Bank of India -- the lead banker to Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail — issued a public notice on behalf of the consortium of lenders. CNBC-TV18 has learned that lenders are also set to take legal action in this case. There are few options before the lenders of Future Retail, they said, adding that there is a consensus amongst the consortium to move the Debt Recovery Tribunal or the DRT to claim their charge over the assets of Future Retail.

Now why DRT instead of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which does seem like a better tool for recovery? That is simply because lenders believe if they move IBC and file an application in the NCLT, Future Retail’s proposed deal with Reliance could actually not go through. So therefore, DRT is the preferred route to enforce their charge over Future Retail’s assets. This is something they have also said in a public notice that was released on Tuesday, warning the public against dealing with assets of Future Retail.

