After two years of COVID lockdowns, the retail industry is hoping to bounce back this Diwali. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhimanyu Sharma from the busy shopping districts in Delhi.

The retail industry is expecting a 21 percent growth in festive sales over 2019. After two years of COVID lockdowns, customers are back in markets and malls. So what are shoppers in Delhi buying this Diwali — is it clothes and electronics or travel and experiences?

