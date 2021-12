Asian Paints is done with price hikes, for now, Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18. He further said that the company expects good profitability in Q4 of FY22.

According to him, there is good growth in the re-painting segment.

On crude, he said that the prices do impact the paint industry but not as much as it is believed. However, there is a strong influence of crude on certain key inputs, said Roy.

