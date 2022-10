Shopkeepers from Mumbai’s Crawford market tell CNBC-TV18 that demand remains high despite the spike in product prices and that sales are 25-30 percent higher.

After two years of COVID and pandemic-related restrictions, this is the first near-normal year of festivities. Buyers are finally starting to loosen their purse strings. Shopkeepers from Mumbai’s Crawford market tell CNBC-TV18 that demand remains high despite the spike in product prices and that sales are 25-30 percent higher.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta for Mumbai retail market pulse check.