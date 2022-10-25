    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Festive season witnesses strong sales across most sectors

    Festive season witnesses strong sales across most sectors

    By Shilpa Ranipeta
    Diwali this year seems to have brought about the much-needed light to several sectors. Indian shoppers were in spending mode this festive season. Be it gold, vehicles, consumer durables, home decor, garments, electronics and even sweets and snacks, all categories witnessed a sharp surge in buying as compared to last year.

    According to estimates from the Confederation of All India Traders, business worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore was clocked in the period from the first day of Navratri till Dhanteras and on the Dhanteras/Diwali weekend alone, Rs 45,000 crore worth of sales were recorded.
    This was led by jewellery sector, which recorded Rs 25,000 crore worth of sales and automobiles, electronics, sweets and snacks, etc. made up the rest.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta for more details.
