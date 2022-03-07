0

Demand impacted by rural slowdown: Emami

By Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
There has been some setbacks on the rural demand side because the growth has not been upto expectations, said NH Bhansali, CEO- Finance, Strategy and Business Development and CFO of Emami.

However, he believes these setbacks are transitory and will stabilize over the next three-six months.
The company has acquired 19 percent in D2C company, TruNativ F&B. “In-line with the growing trend, we are making investments in these kind of business,” he said.
