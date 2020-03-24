COVID-19: Here's a look at the impact on FMCG startups and grocery companies

VIDEOS

The consumer affairs department has started discussions with states on whether all grocery stores should be closed to customers and only be allowed to do home-deliveries of items.

The department had also met with e-commerce players on Monday as they raised concerns about disruption of operations due to curfews and lockdowns across states. The department has urged states to consult with e-commerce companies to resolve these issues.

To discuss just how badly e-commerce operations have been hit, CNBC-TV18's Startup Street team spoke with Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Grofers.

With over 75 districts under lockdown including the country’s top revenue cities - Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, people have been rushing to stock up on essentials and groceries in bulk due to the pandemic. While the country's biggest consumer goods companies are stepping up production to meet the steep rise in demand, this has also posed multiple challenges for FMCG startups.

The challenges include -- third party manufacturers with limited capacities, supply chain, staggering shifts and most important, safety protocols. To talk to us about the impact on the FMCG sector, coping mechanisms and the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Anuj Rakyan of RAW Pressery, which is a cold pressed juices online brand and coffee startup Sleepy Owl’s Arman Sood and Batter King, PC Musthafa of iD Fresh.

With the Prime Minister calling for a Junta Curfew on Sunday and several states going into lockdown, CNBC-TV18's Mugdha Variyar also caught up with OYO's founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal on the learnings from China and the impact on the company's business globally from the pandemic.