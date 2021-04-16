COVID-19 curbs: Experts discuss the impact on travel, hospitality, retail sector

VIDEOS

April 16, 2021

India is in the middle of a raging second wave of COVID-19 infections. The country has reported yet another record surge in COVID-19 infections. For the second day running, daily cases have crossed the 2 lakh mark.

Several states have announced fresh restrictions as they attempt to contain the spread of the virus. Maharashtra has imposed the stringiest of curbs, clamping down on all kinds of non-essential services.

Delhi too has announced fresh restrictions. This includes a weekend curfew that shall come into effect from today (April 16) at 10 pm and continue till Monday 6 am.

Uttar Pradesh, which is emerging as a major hotspot, has also extended its night curfew timings in 10 districts. It will also be imposing a Sunday lockdown across the state.

However, the big question is what will be the impact of these new restrictions on sectors that are already struggling like travel, hospitality, malls, small retailers and others and whether government should lend a helping hand?

To discuss that, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Rajesh Magow, co-founder & Group CEO of Makemytrip; Arjun Sharma, Chairman of Select Citywalk and Heritage Village Resorts; Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India (RAI).