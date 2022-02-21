CCL Products eyeing plant-based proteins, mock-meat space

CCL Products India is looking to enter into plant-based proteins and mock-meat space, Challa Srishant, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the company want to diversify from coffee products to the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Talking about capacity expansion, Srishant said, “We are targeting more than 15 percent growth year on year (YoY) and we are on track for that. We usually have at least a one-year visibility. Last year also we had the same visibility around the same time and this year also we have similar visibility for next year. In fact, keeping in mind the additional demand we are building the capacity as well.”

According to him, there is a higher demand for spray-dried products today, adding that freeze-dried is more value accretive but the demand has come off.

