Bread manufacturers hike prices by 10-18

Your morning toast or sandwich is said to get expensive as bread makers across the country have hiked prices of bread anywhere between Rs 3 to 5 or up to 18 percent. This is on the back of rising LPG gas, edible oil, and even fuel prices that has pushed up transportation costs.

Bread-makers like Britannia, Amul, Modern have decided to pass on the extra cost to consumers and have hiked prices. This price hike is across the country.

