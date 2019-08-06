Autobahn: This restaurant in Mumbai serves food on conveyor belts

Adani Ports 376.95 (+2.47%)
Asian Paints 1565.85 (+2.65%)
Axis Bank 679.00 (+2.50%)
Bajaj Auto 2609.80 (-0.38%)
Bajaj Finance 3272.25 (+3.55%)
Bajaj Finserv 7096.35 (+1.57%)
Bharti Airtel 368.45 (+3.01%)
Bharti Infratel 246.10 (+0.31%)
BPCL 345.30 (+1.86%)
Britannia 2550.55 (-1.08%)
Cipla 500.15 (-3.61%)
Coal India 205.10 (+2.24%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2556.20 (+1.65%)
Eicher Motors 17010.75 (+3.07%)
GAIL 123.35 (+0.33%)
Grasim 761.50 (+1.61%)
HCL Tech 1024.20 (+1.30%)
HDFC 2189.90 (+1.74%)
HDFC Bank 2189.10 (+0.45%)
Hero Motocorp 2468.55 (+2.89%)
Hindalco 180.70 (+2.82%)
HUL 1744.10 (+0.17%)
ICICI Bank 410.25 (+1.89%)
Indiabulls Hsg 514.05 (+7.82%)
IndusInd Bank 1417.10 (+2.08%)
Infosys 774.45 (-0.29%)
IOC 132.40 (+0.11%)
ITC 258.90 (-0.35%)
JSW Steel 217.55 (-0.07%)
Kotak Mahindra 1485.30 (+1.73%)
Larsen 1377.50 (+2.36%)
M&M 549.45 (+0.73%)
Maruti Suzuki 5833.30 (+2.87%)
NTPC 123.35 (+1.94%)
ONGC 131.45 (+0.11%)
Power Grid Corp 198.10 (-1.52%)
Reliance 1128.30 (-1.32%)
SBI 301.40 (+0.38%)
Sun Pharma 418.20 (+0.25%)
Tata Motors 122.50 (-1.01%)
Tata Steel 401.60 (+0.59%)
TCS 2214.90 (-1.5%)
Tech Mahindra 670.60 (+3.48%)
Titan Company 1046.70 (+0.95%)
UltraTechCement 4357.00 (+2.61%)
UPL 549.35 (+1.55%)
Vedanta 140.80 (+0.07%)
Wipro 258.90 (-1.18%)
Yes Bank 85.35 (+5.24%)
Zee Entertain 312.45 (-5.59%)