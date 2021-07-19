  • SENSEX
Asian Paints Q1 preview: Street expects 90% jump in revenues on favourable base

Updated : July 19, 2021 18:59:29 IST

Street is expecting stellar set of numbers from Asian Paints on a very weak base. The stock is trading within 3 percent from its all-time high.

The three key numbers to watch out from Q1FY22 is 90 percent jump in revenues at Rs 5550 crore, which comes on a very favourable base. For EBITDA the street is expecting Rs 1105 crore and comparing with the base it would be a big jump of 130 percent. The net profit is expected to be at Rs 720 crore.

Domestic volume growth is seen between 95-100 percent.

