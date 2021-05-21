As schools, offices go online, demand for paper hit

VIDEOS

Updated : May 21, 2021 18:43:14 IST

The business of the paper industry has been impacted as education institutions across states are shut or teaching went online for most the part of the last year and most offices have also adopted the work-from-home model. This year too seems to bring no respite as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has again forced institutes and offices to remain fully or partially closed.

AS Mehta, president, and director of JK Paper Limited on Friday said that the education sector drives a huge part of the demand for paper. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Education sector drives around 30 percent of the total market demand of paper. If they are shut, there is a direct impact on the demand.” He also mentioned the impact the virtual mode of working has had on the paper industry, as offices too consume a lot of paper.

Mehta, however, was hopeful of a fast revival of economic activity in the country.

On the anti-dumping duty review probe, which was initiated by the government following the import of paper from Indonesia and Singapore, Mehta said, “This investigation started in 2016 and then the anti-dumping was levied in November 2018. Initially, anti-dumping was levied for three years so that period is to end in November 2021.”

He added that the investigation may take four to six more months. JK Paper Limited hopes to win the case to “save the domestic industry.” “If it doesn’t happen, then unemployment and interest of farming community need to be taken care of,” Mehta added.

