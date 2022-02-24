Arvind Fashions intends to remain profitable going forward

The company has hit the profitability after many years and intends to be a profitable company going forward, said Kulin Lalbhai, Director at Arvind Fashions in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company witnessed a very strong Q3FY22 and Lalbhai expects the momentum to continue.

The market is bouncing back strongly post COVID-19 third wave, he said. He is hoping for normal business from March 2022 onwards.

Online business is expected to remain between 25 percent and 30 percent of the business going forward, he said.

