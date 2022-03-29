Amazon not party to shareholder agreement between FRL, FCPL & promoters: Future Counsel to NCLAT

The shareholder agreements that were executed during the deal between Future Retail, Future Coupons and promoters - Amazon was not party to this particular argument, Future Group, on Tuesday, argued in NCLAT.

Future Group, on Tuesday, argued that - the shareholder agreements that were executed during the deal between Future Retail, Future Coupons and promoters - Amazon was not party to this particular argument and that it was filing a suit for a shareholder agreement that it is not even party to.

Also Read:

Future counsel also argued in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the Future Coupons and the Amazon deal terms also stated that Amazon’s investment in FCPL does not amount to acquisition of any shares, control or even voting rights over Future Retail and that Amazon stand in the arbitral tribunal in Singapore where it implied control over Future Retail and because of which it cannot sell its assets is contrary to what it had disclosed and contrary to the deal terms.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here