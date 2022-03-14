Amazon-Future-RIL saga: A look back at when and how the battle began

As Future Group and Amazon are set to hold negotiations to settle the tab over the Future-Reliance deal, CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta looks back at when and how the battle for supremacy in India's retail landscape really began.

Court after court, date after date and finally, Amazon and Future have a deadline to settle the three-way saga -- between Future, Amazon and Reliance Industries -- for supremacy in India’s retail landscape.

In 2019, Jeff Bezos-backed Amazon picked up an indirect stake in Kishore Biyani-backed Future Retail via 49 percent stake in Future Coupons which gave the e-commerce player a 3.5 percent stake in Future Retail.

The battle began a year later in August when Reliance Industries (RIL) announced it would buy Kishore Biyani’s debt-ridden Future Retail in a Rs 25,000 crore deal. The American e-commerce giant objected and sought to block the deal between RIL and Future Retail claiming that Biyani violated terms of their deal with Amazon by selling stake to a third party -- RIL -- when the US-based firm was willing to help as well.

After several twists and turns, it may be tough to keep pace with the developments. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta to know everything about the battle.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

