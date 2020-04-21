  • SENSEX
Sensex closes 1,000 points lower; Nifty ends at 8,981 due to losses in ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 76.74 against dollar
AC sales likely to decline 30% in 2020, says Blue Star’s B Thiagarajan

Updated : April 21, 2020 04:14 PM IST

The AC industry is likely to witness a 30 percent decline in sales in 2020, said B Thiagarajan, MD of Blue Star, terming this summer as a 'tough one'.

"Things are tough and I think the industry will de-grow by at least 30 percent compared with the previous year,” said Thiagarajan.

“About 45 days ago we were worried whether we will lose the sales during the summer season. But things have entirely changed. I think we can still salvage the situation by attempting to sell in the month of May and June," added Thiagarajan.

On concerns over ACs amid coronavirus crisis, Thiagarajan said, “Room air conditioners are not going to impact the health of the people. Central air conditioning - there are certain solutions which will make people comfortably use the central air conditioning system."

According to Atul Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies, non-seasonal small appliances will recover faster than ACs. “On the lower end kind of consumer durable products, we feel, the recovery is going to be faster."
