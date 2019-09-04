CNBCTV18 Explains: Why the real estate sector is ailing

Adani Ports 366.55 (+0.60%)
Asian Paints 1519.75 (-1%)
Axis Bank 649.60 (+0.36%)
Bajaj Auto 2759.20 (+0.86%)
Bajaj Finance 3292.70 (+1.31%)
Bajaj Finserv 7001.05 (-0.31%)
Bharti Airtel 347.70 (+0.58%)
Bharti Infratel 248.20 (+0.06%)
BPCL 380.80 (+4.74%)
Britannia 2678.65 (+1.64%)
Cipla 478.40 (+1.48%)
Coal India 194.85 (+6.97%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2682.45 (+3.06%)
Eicher Motors 15754.20 (+0.71%)
GAIL 130.95 (+2.87%)
Grasim 697.10 (+0.44%)
HCL Tech 1111.95 (-1.22%)
HDFC 2044.15 (-2.66%)
HDFC Bank 2235.15 (-0.56%)
Hero Motocorp 2605.90 (+1.55%)
Hindalco 184.60 (+1.62%)
HUL 1829.75 (-0.91%)
ICICI Bank 389.00 (-2.14%)
Indiabulls Hsg 447.95 (-2.26%)
IndusInd Bank 1308.10 (-0.72%)
Infosys 834.05 (+1.55%)
IOC 124.70 (+3.61%)
ITC 244.25 (+0.41%)
JSW Steel 216.25 (+0.68%)
Kotak Mahindra 1410.15 (-1.14%)
Larsen 1320.30 (+0.94%)
M&M 517.00 (+2.23%)
Maruti Suzuki 5968.65 (+2.37%)
NTPC 123.45 (+3.35%)
ONGC 125.15 (+5.17%)
Power Grid Corp 199.35 (+1.24%)
Reliance 1198.60 (-0.21%)
SBI 273.30 (-0.65%)
Sun Pharma 431.80 (+1.25%)
Tata Motors 118.05 (+7.81%)
Tata Steel 345.15 (+1.74%)
TCS 2215.30 (-1.34%)
Tech Mahindra 695.45 (-1.11%)
Titan Company 1048.65 (+1.10%)
UltraTechCement 3888.80 (+0.32%)
UPL 569.65 (+1.53%)
Vedanta 139.30 (+1.90%)
Wipro 255.60 (-0.18%)
Yes Bank 61.95 (+4.21%)
Zee Entertain 360.80 (+1.49%)