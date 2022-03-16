WFH experimental work trend, might not continue for long: DLF Rental Business MD

Office spaces around the world may be discussing hybrid working models in a post-COVID world, but India's largest commercial building operator says hybrid workspaces are a transient and experimental trend that stand the test of time. CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith spoke to the MD of DLF's Rental Business, Sriram Khattar, and he said that the company isn't too bullish on shared workspaces.

Office spaces around the world may be discussing hybrid working models in a post-COVID world, but India's largest commercial building operator says hybrid workspaces are a transient and experimental trend that stand the test of time. CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith spoke to the MD of DLF's Rental Business, Sriram Khattar, and he said that the company isn't too bullish on shared workspaces.

Khattar said, “We believe the trend that was there in the last two and a half years was transient, it was temporary and it was a time when the tenants were trying to figure out how the pandemic will pan out during the long-term and what will happen. We don't see this trend continuing for long.”

He added, “There will be some level of hybrid, but that will be to some extent get set off by the increased spaces for collaboration and networking within office spaces. I see now some of the larger international companies who have got strong backbones in the country wanting to come back and take spaces.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video.