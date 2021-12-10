See strong trends; will achieve Rs 9,000 crore guidance in FY22: Macrotech Developers

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer at Macrotech Developers discussed the demand in the real estate sector.

Real estate sales have seen a big pick up in the past few months. In fact in its recent ‘2022 outlook report', Knight Frank India said that residential segment could see up to 5 percent rise in values in 2022.

Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer at Macrotech Developers discussed the demand in the real estate sector.

According to him, the demand for residential real estate is very positive currently. The last 12 months trend has been wonderful and he is expecting this trend to continue in the coming 12 months.

Bindal is confident of achieving the guidance of Rs 9,000 crore given by the company for FY22. He expects the organic growth of around 10 percent in the existing business.

