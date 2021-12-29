Real estate sector to surpass $5 bn funds flow in 2022: JLL India

JLL has come out with a report on the real estate space, they expect the real estate sector to surpass $5 billion fund flows in 2022. That is basically the institutional investment coming into the entire real estate space, which is expected to be at par with the fund flow witnessed annually in the 2017 to 2020 period and also probably expected to be higher than 2021, which was around $3.8 to $4 billion. What lies in store for the sector in 2022, to discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research for India at JLL.

The real estate sector saw a good recovery in 2021 after the sector's underperformance in recent years.

