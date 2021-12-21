Real estate sales shooting up; Mumbai leading: Knight Frank

Gulam Zia, executive director of Knight Frank, on Tuesday, said that Mumbai real estate space has been on the forefront through the year.

Mumbai property sale registrations crossed one lakh units for 2021 despite a drop in November year on year (YoY) and month on month (MoM).

“Every city where we have data coming from, including Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai, Hyderabad, the numbers are shooting up compared to last year, 2020 and everywhere the numbers are better than the pre-COVID-19 sales that we have been watching,” Zia told CNBC-TV18.

