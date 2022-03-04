Real estate demand rising; Mumbai, Pune seeing good ramp up: Mindspace REIT

Vinod Rohira, CEO of Mindspace Business Park REIT discussed the trends and the outlook for office spaces.

Vinod Rohira, CEO of Mindspace Business Park REIT seeing the demand trajectory starting to pick up for office spaces. He is excited about the next few quarters.

While discussing the trends and the outlook for office spaces, he said the demand trajectory is similar for primary cities, which is attractive for tech-talent. Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangaluru, Chennai and NCR continue to see the demand, he said.

