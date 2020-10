VIDEOS

Updated : October 14, 2020 08:07 PM IST

UltraTech, Ambuja Cements and even ACC continues to be attractive in the range of 10-12 times one year forward EV/EBITDA, Navin Sahadeo, research analyst at Edelweiss told CNBC-TV18.

“Our pick of the pack is Ambuja Cements in the largecap space and J. K. Cement in the midcap space primarily by the fact that on a year-on-year basis both these companies are expected to report a massive EBITDA growth in excess of 20-25 percent,” he said.

