Prestige Estate likely to exceed FY21 sales; says strong demand to continue in 2022

Prestige Estates Projects might exceed FY21 sales target, Irfan Razack, CMD of Prestige Group, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that this strong demand trend is expected to continue in the year 2022.

According to him, commodity prices have been going up steadily. “We have to keep an eye on the pricing because commodity prices have been going up steadily. The labour cost has gone up steadily and somewhere or the other even the price points will be gradually increasing, but it should not increase in such a way that it becomes unaffordable,” said Razack.

On business front, he said that the Q3 of FY21 has been good for the company and therefore, might exceed the FY21 sales target.

