Moving to net zero was a natural evolution, says Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces has launched its residential project, 'Mahindra Eden' in Bengaluru, which is India's first Net Zero Energy residential project. In a CNBC-TV18 special, The Climate Clock, Sonal Bhutra spoke with Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces about green real estate sector.

A report suggests that nearly 40 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions are coming in from the real estate sector. Of these emissions, approximately 70 percent are produced by building operations while the remaining 30 percent comes from construction. In this scenario, real estate industry is moving towards ensuring sustainable and green buildings.

Mahindra Lifespaces will be building only Net Zero Energy buildings from 2030 onwards.

“We as a developer have had a 100 percent green certified portfolio for many years now, since 2014. So moving to net zero was, in some ways, a natural evolution to that commitment but in many ways this is a giant leap,” he said.

