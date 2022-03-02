Mad About Markets: Is home improvement trend due to WFH here to stay?

Now that the pandemic is over and people are gradually returning to work, the big question is – is home improvement trend is here to stay? Ashok Kajaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics and Anuj Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Livspace discussed this further.

The pandemic has made one realize how much can be achieved from home and not being stuck in traffic en route the office every day of the week. Now that the pandemic is over and people are gradually returning to work, the big question is – is home improvement trend is here to stay?

Not just families, even the younger people who were living in shared accommodations no longer found it viable to continue doing so while they were working from home. While some found larger accommodations, others had to settle for re-doing what they already had and this home improvement trend continues to play out today and there are a lot of players entering the space.

This is great news for companies offering home improvement products, both in the listed and unlisted space - so be it Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Kajaria Ceramics, Century Ply , Greenply or Astral Poly, they definitely have a reason to cheer. Let's not forget the unlisted and new business space - there's Pepperfry, in which Pidilite has invested, Urban Ladder, Ikea or for that matter Livspace which just became a unicorn. Ashok Kajaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics and Anuj Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Livspace shared their views and outlook.

