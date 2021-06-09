  • SENSEX
Labour coming back to sites, says Suntech Realty; mid-income segment showing traction

Updated : June 09, 2021 14:37:31 IST

There is more demand from the mid-income and affordable segment, said Kamal Khetan, chairman & managing director (CMD) of Sunteck Realty, on Wednesday.

The company recorded its highest ever collections in Q4. Pre-sales have been robust this quarter led by the mid-income segment.

“We have done good sales across all our projects, but we are seeing more demand from mid-income segment and affordable segment,” Khaitan said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

On utilisation, he said, “It varies from project to project, but most of the sites are in the capacity utilisation of 70-80 percent. However, now since the lockdown is opening up, we are seeing the labour returning back to work and hence we can see things returning back to normal in the next few days.”

