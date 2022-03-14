High demand for big, ready-to-use homes post-pandemic: Macrotech Developers

A recent Anarock survey on consumer sentiment indicates that 63 percent of all respondents are looking to buy new homes. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prashant Bindal, chief sales officer at Macrotech Developers and Prashant Thakur, director and head of research at Anarock to discuss demand and price trends.

First up, Thakur said, “The data that we took was pre-COVID-19 buyers data and we generated a lot of leads through our online channels. So we kept on asking those same set of pools during the various phases of lockdown and this was the number which was the combination of the internal database that we had of the buyers’ interest that we generated through our portal and also the survey that we floated on various other formats.”

Meanwhile, Bindal said that there is more demand for big and ready-to-use homes.

According to him, the uptick in real estate demand started in October 2020 and walk-ins post-COVID-19 have increased by 15-17 percent. “The first key attribute has been the genuine need to buy quality housing. This need was always there but it has become very pronounced,” said Bindal.

