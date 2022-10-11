    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsreal estate News

    DLF witnesses strong pick-up in sales, leasing of properties across cities

    videos | IST

    DLF witnesses strong pick-up in sales, leasing of properties across cities

    Profile image
    By Timsy Jaipuria   IST (Published)
    Mini

    DLF is witnessing a strong pick-up in sales and leasing of properties across cities.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell DLF share

    TRADE
    Real estate developers DLF India is seeing a rise in return to work as more inquiries, faster leasing and 85 to 95 percent attendance was witnessed in Cyber City in Chennai, and Gurugram, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Similar trends are being witnessed in Hyderabad and Kolkata.
    The recent leases include about one lakh square feet of the new downtown space in Gurugram and the company is looking at re-entering the Noida market after a decade with a new IT Park and the data centre that the company plans. 75 percent of this data centre is already leased. Rest is in progress.
    On the retail side, the festive season has started with higher footfalls across malls. DLF has a good presence in malls as well. The retail expansion is also planned in NCR. About three million square feet of the mall in Gurugram is likely to come up, which is going to be the largest mall in India.
    Also when it comes to Goa, the company is seeing good footfall. DLF aims to double around when it comes to the retail portfolio by adding 4 million square feet.
    Also Read: DLF shines after selling all 292 luxury homes in Gurugram project for over Rs 1,800 crore in 8 days
    In terms of residential homes, they are seeing strong sales despite successive home loan rate hikes.
    DLF5 groove clocks around Rs 1,800 crore of sales that is Sector 93 in Gurugram and also Rs 600 crore of sales in the new launches in Panchkula have been clocked.
    Overall a lot of development when it comes to all three sectors where DLF is present that is retail, residential and office space.
    For more, watch the accompanying video.
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng