DLF witnesses strong pick-up in sales, leasing of properties across cities

DLF is witnessing a strong pick-up in sales and leasing of properties across cities.

Real estate developers DLF India is seeing a rise in return to work as more inquiries, faster leasing and 85 to 95 percent attendance was witnessed in Cyber City in Chennai, and Gurugram, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Similar trends are being witnessed in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The recent leases include about one lakh square feet of the new downtown space in Gurugram and the company is looking at re-entering the Noida market after a decade with a new IT Park and the data centre that the company plans. 75 percent of this data centre is already leased. Rest is in progress.

On the retail side, the festive season has started with higher footfalls across malls. DLF has a good presence in malls as well. The retail expansion is also planned in NCR. About three million square feet of the mall in Gurugram is likely to come up, which is going to be the largest mall in India.

Also when it comes to Goa, the company is seeing good footfall. DLF aims to double around when it comes to the retail portfolio by adding 4 million square feet.

In terms of residential homes, they are seeing strong sales despite successive home loan rate hikes.

DLF5 groove clocks around Rs 1,800 crore of sales that is Sector 93 in Gurugram and also Rs 600 crore of sales in the new launches in Panchkula have been clocked.

Overall a lot of development when it comes to all three sectors where DLF is present that is retail, residential and office space.

