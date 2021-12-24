DLF launches new residential project in JV with GIC

Realty major DLF has launched a new residential project in joint venture (JV) with GIC. The project is in Delhi. Total project size is around 8 million square feet (msf), out of which the management had indicated that it will be launching 2.1 msf in second half of FY22 itself and 6 msf will be launched in the later part of FY24.

Realty major DLF has launched a new residential project in joint venture (JV) with GIC Singapore. The project is in Delhi. Total project size is around 8 million square feet (msf), out of which the management had indicated that it will be launching 2.1 msf in second half of FY22 itself and 6 msf will be launched in the later part of FY24. The project sales potential is expected to be around Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore. The company has a total launch pipeline of 35 msf with the revenue potential of Rs 36,000-40,000 crore.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.