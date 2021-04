VIDEOS

Updated : April 20, 2021 04:21 PM IST

We have not seen any delays or exodus of construction labourers, said Nirupa Shankar, executive director (ED) of Brigade Group, on Tuesday.

As India's COVID cases spike, several states have imposed fresh restrictions and there are various newspaper reports suggesting that at least 30-40 percent of the real estate construction is affected in Mumbai.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, she said, “So far we have 30 projects under construction but right now we do not see any delays in construction because we do not have any restrictions on construction movement and we have not seen any exodus of construction labour thus far. So we haven’t seen any delay in construction due to the second wave of COVID.”

